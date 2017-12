BRIEF-American Tower Corp Prices Senior Notes Offering

Dec 5 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp:

* AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION PRICES SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* AMERICAN TOWER CORP - PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2023 AND 2028, IN AMOUNTS OF $700.0 MILLION & $700.0 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* AMERICAN TOWER CORP - 2023 NOTES WILL HAVE AN INTEREST RATE OF 3.000% PER ANNUM AND ARE BEING ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 99.742% OF THEIR FACE VALUE

* AMERICAN TOWER CORP - 2028 NOTES WILL HAVE AN INTEREST RATE OF 3.600% PER ANNUM AND ARE BEING ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 99.476% OF THEIR FACE VALUE