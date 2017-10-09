FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Tower expects to enforce avg non-cancelable remaining contract terms on leases with Tata Teleservices
#Financials
October 9, 2017 / 1:43 PM / in 10 days

BRIEF-American Tower expects to enforce avg non-cancelable remaining contract terms on leases with Tata Teleservices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp:

* American Tower Corp releases information about its business in light of press reports regarding Tata Teleservices Limited in India​

* American Tower - ‍for quarter ended June 30, Tata Teleservices accounted for about $80 million, or 5 pct of co’s consolidated property revenues​

* American Tower Corp - ‍tata teleservices accounted for approximately $40 million in gross margin for quarter ended June 30​

* American Tower - ‍as of September 30, average remaining non-cancellable contract term with Tata Teleservices was in excess of 6 years​

* American Tower - expects to “fully enforce” average non-cancelable remaining contract terms on leases with Tata Teleservices​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

