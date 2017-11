Oct 31 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp-

* American Tower Corporation reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.681 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.68 billion

* American Tower Corp - qtrly AFFO earnings per share $1.63

* American Tower Corp sees ‍FY 2017 total property revenue $6,510 million to $6,580​ million

* American Tower Corp sees FY 2017 ‍consolidated AFFO in range of $2,870 million to $2,910​ million