BRIEF-American Water Announces 2018 Earnings Guidance

Dec 11 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc:

* AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.22 TO $3.32

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY - ‍INVESTING $7.2 BILLION IN REGULATED INFRASTRUCTURE OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS, AN INCREASE OF $1.3 BILLION OVER 2017 FIVE YEAR PLAN​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AFFIRMING NARROWED 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE RANGE

* MAINTAINING FIVE YEAR ADJUSTED EPS COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 7 TO 10 PERCENT ANCHORED OFF 2016 ADJUSTED EPS

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.00 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ALSO AFFIRMED ITS NARROWED 2017 EARNINGS GUIDANCE GAAP RANGE OF $3.05 - $3.11 PER DILUTED SHARE

* 2017 ADJUSTED GUIDANCE RANGE EXCLUDES $0.07/SHARE BENEFIT FROM INSURANCE SETTLEMENT RELATED TO FREEDOM INDUSTRIES CHEMICAL SPILL​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.00 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S