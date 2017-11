BRIEF-American Water reports Q3 EPS $1.13

Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc

* American Water reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.08 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Company narrows 2017 earnings guidance range​

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.05 to $3.11

* ‍Narrowed 2017 earnings guidance to an adjusted (non-GAAP) range of $3.00 - $3.06 per diluted share​

* 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance range excludes $0.07/share benefit from insurance settlement related to freedom industries chemical spill​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance range excludes $0.02/share charge from early extinguishment of debt at parent co​

* Qtrly ‍operating revenues $936 million versus $930 million ​

* Q3 revenue view $984.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: