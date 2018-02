Feb 19 (Reuters) - America’s Car-Mart Inc:

* AMERICA‘S CAR-MART REPORTS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.82 ON REVENUES OF $147 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* AMERICA‘S CAR-MART - ‍DECREASE IN PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES OF $9.7 MILLION RECORDED IN QUARTER PRIMARILY DUE TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX ACT​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55, REVENUE VIEW $136.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: