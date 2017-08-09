FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp-

* Americas Silver Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial results and appointment of new director

* Americas Silver Corp says revenues of $17.2 million in q2, 2017 compared with revenues of $12.8 million in q2, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Americas Silver - guidance for 2017 remains at 2.0 - 2.5 million ounces of silver production and silver equivalent production of 5.0 - 5.5 million ounces

* Americas Silver Corp - ‍consolidated silver production for quarter of approximately 558,000 silver ounces, increase of 1% compared to Q2, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.