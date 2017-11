Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* ‍Americold Realty Trust​ files for IPO of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing

* ‍Says intends to apply to list common shares on NYSE under symbol “COLD”

* Says BofA Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are underwriters to the IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for calculating sec registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2hr5SkX)