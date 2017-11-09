FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amerigas Partners says co entered into standby equity commitment agreement by and among UGI Corp​ & UGI's unit
Sections
Featured
UK retailers slump to worst October in a decade
Economy
UK retailers slump to worst October in a decade
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Technology
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
Entertainment
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 9, 2017 / 2:01 PM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-Amerigas Partners says co entered into standby equity commitment agreement by and among UGI Corp​ & UGI's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Amerigas Partners Lp

* Amerigas Partners says ‍on Nov 7, co entered into standby equity commitment agreement by and among UGI Corporation​ & UGI’s unit - SEC Filing

* Amerigas Partners LP - ‍Under terms of agreement, UGI has committed to make up to $225 million of capital contributions to partnership through July 1, 2019​

* Amerigas Partners LP - ‍In consideration for capital contributions pursuant to agreement, partnership to issue to UGI or a unit new class b common units​

* Amerigas Partners LP - ‍In connection with initial issuance of class b units, partnership and UGI will enter into a registration rights agreement​

* Amerigas Partners - ‍In connection with issuance of units, general partner to execute amendment to partnership's fourth amended and restated agreement​ Source text: [bit.ly/2hn3csu] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.