BRIEF-AmeriGas Partners Says On Dec 15 Its Operating Partnership Entered Amended Credit Agreement

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Amerigas Partners Lp:

* AMERIGAS PARTNERS SAYS ON DEC 15, ITS OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL PARTNER, OTHERS

* AMERIGAS PARTNERS LP SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO ON JUNE 18, 2014

* AMERIGAS PARTNERS LP SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT MATURITY DATE TO DECEMBER 15, 2022 FROM JUNE 18, 2019 - SEC FILING

* AMERIGAS PARTNERS SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT TO $600 MILLION FROM $525 MILLION