Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ameris Bancorp:

* AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TEAM PROMOTIONS

* AMERIS BANCORP - EDWIN HORTMAN JR. WILL BE SUCCEEDED AS CEO OF AMERIS BANK BY DENNIS ZEMBER JR.

* AMERIS BANCORP - NICOLE STOKES PROMOTED TO EVP & CFO OF CO & AMERIS BANK EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018