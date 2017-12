Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ameris Bancorp:

* AMERIS BANCORP - FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION TERMINATED CONSENT ORDER IT ISSUED TO AMERIS BANK ON DEC. 16, 2016

* AMERIS BANCORP - TERMINATION OF FDIC ORDER AFFIRMS AMERIS BANK COMPLIED WITH ALL REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: