July 27 (Reuters) - Amerisafe Inc

* Amerisafe announces 2017 second quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.81

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.82

* Qtrly net premiums earned $82.75 million versus $90.73 million

* Says book value per share at June 30, 2017 was $25.02, an increase of 5.5 pct from $23.72 as of December 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: