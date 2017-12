Dec 7 (Reuters) - Amerisourcebergen Corp:

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN ANNOUNCES OPERATING COMMITMENTS TO ADDRESS OPIOID DIVERSION AND ABUSE

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN - WILL CONTINUE TO REPORT QUANTITY, RECEIVING PHARMACY OF ALL ORDERS OF OPIOID-BASED MEDICINES TO DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY ON DAILY BASIS