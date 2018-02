BRIEF-Ames National CEO Thomas Pohlman Announced Retirement

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ames National Corp:

* AMES NATIONAL SAYS THOMAS POHLMAN HAS ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT AS PRESIDENT AND CEO EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018​ - SEC FILING

* AMES NATIONAL CORP - ‍POHLMAN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY​

* AMES NATIONAL - ‍JOHN NELSON CURRENTLY SERVING AS CFO WILL CONTINUE AS DIRECTOR OF CO & ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT AND CEO EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018​

* AMES NATIONAL - ‍JOHN PIERSCHBACHER CURRENTLY SERVING AS CONTROLLER OF CO, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO & SECRETARY OF CO EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018​

* AMES NATIONAL CORP - ‍DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER COMMON SHARE, WHICH IS A 4.5% INCREASE FROM PREVIOUS DIVIDEND OF $0.22 PER SHARE​

* AMES NATIONAL CORP - ALSO DECLARED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE​