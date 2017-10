Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen provides update on Hurricane Maria

* Amgen Inc - preliminary assessment is that critical manufacturing areas in facility in Juncos, Puerto Rico, not been significantly impacted by storm​

* Amgen inc - ‍having completed an initial review of storm’s impact, company reaffirms its 2017 guidance​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.57, revenue view $22.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S