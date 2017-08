BRIEF-Amgen says second phase 3 study shows kyprolis regimen significantly improves overall survival in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma

July 12 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Second phase 3 study shows Kyprolis (carfilzomib) regimen significantly improves overall survival in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma

* Amgen Inc - adverse events observed in updated analysis were consistent with those previously reported for Aspire

* Amgen Inc - study met key secondary endpoint

* Amgen Inc - ‍patients treated with Kyprolis-based regimen survived 7.9 months longer than patients on Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone​

* Amgen Inc - ‍Kyprolis, Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone reduced risk of death by 21 percent versus Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone​