Feb 7 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL POSITIVE DATA IN POMPE DISEASE PHASE 1/2 STUDY AT 14TH ANNUAL WORLDSYMPOSIUM™

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC - CONSISTENT AND DURABLE RESPONSES ACROSS KEY MEASURES OF SAFETY, FUNCTIONAL OUTCOMES AND BIOMARKERS OUT TO MONTH 12 IN TRIAL

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC - VERY LOW RATE (<1%) OF INFUSION ASSOCIATED REACTIONS MAINTAINED AFTER 550+ INFUSIONS IN TRIAL