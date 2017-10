Sept 15 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc announces approval for Galafold™ (Migalastat) for treatment of Fabry disease in Canada

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - ‍Amicus expects to make Galafold available to Canadian patients in coming weeks​

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc says ‍following Health Canada approval, Amicus expects to make Galafold available to Canadian patients in coming weeks​