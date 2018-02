BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC - COMMENCED A $250 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR INVESTMENT IN U.S., INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE FOR MIGALASTAT HCL

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC - TO ALSO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR INVESTMENT IN MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES FOR ATB200, AMONG OTHERS