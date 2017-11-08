BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.69

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:
* Amicus therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results and corporate updates
* Q3 loss per share $0.69
* Q3 revenue $10.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $9.5 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - reiterated full-year 2017 financial guidance
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - reiterated full-year 2017 financial guidance

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - current cash position anticipated to fund ongoing operations into at least H2 2019