BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share of $0.34

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results and corporate updates

* Q2 loss per share $0.34

* Q2 revenue $7.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - company also provided near-term program updates and reiterated full-year 2017 financial guidance

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - total revenue in Q2 2017 was approximately $7.2 million, a sequential increase of 71.4%

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $227.2 million at June 30, 2017 versus to $330.4 million at December 31, 2016

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - continues to expect full-year 2017 net operating cash spend of between $175 million to $200 million

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc sees full-year 2017 total net cash spend of between $200 million and $225 million

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - current cash position is anticipated to fund ongoing operations into at least second half of 2019