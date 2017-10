Sept 21 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Says ‍U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug designation to ATB200/AT2221​ for Pompe disease​

* Amicus Therapeutics - ‍look forward to announcing new clinical data in all patients from ATB200/AT2221​ study at World Muscle Society in early Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: