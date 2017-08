Aug 11 (Reuters) - Amira Nature Foods Ltd

* Amira Nature Foods Ltd says announced appointment of Nathalie Dauriac as independent director of co and Varun Sethi as the new CFO - SEC filing‍​

* Amira Nature Foods - Bruce Wacha will step down chief financial officer effective August 21, 2017 upon effectiveness of Varun Sethi’s appointment‍​

* Amira Nature Foods - Bruce Wacha will continue to serve as a director of the company Source text: (bit.ly/2vYgGjd) Further company coverage: