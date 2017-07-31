BRIEF-Amkor Technology reports qtrly earnings per share $0.48

July 31 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology Inc

* Amkor Technology reports financial results for the second quarter 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.48

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion

* Amkor Technology Inc - sees ‍Q3 net income of $24 million to $64 million, or $0.10 to $0.27 per share​

* Amkor Technology Inc - sees Q3 ‍net sales of $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion, up 5% to 13% from prior quarter​

* Qtrly ‍full year capital expenditures of around $525 million, up $25 million from previous forecast​

* Qtrly net sales $ 989 million versus. $ 914 million last quarter

* Sees Q3 gross margin of 17% to 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: