Nov 22 (Reuters) - AMOEBA SA:

* AND CONIDIA VALIDATE EFFECT OF WILLAERTIA MAGNA AS BIOCONTROL AGENT FOR THE PREVENTION OF PLANT DISEASES‍​

* SAYS POSITIVE RESULTS OF IN VITRO TRIALS CONDUCTED WITH WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY MICROORGANISM

* IN VITRO TRIALS WERE CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY CONIDIA‍​

* HAS FILED A PATENT APPLICATION AND CONTINUES TO DEVELOP THIS APPLICATION