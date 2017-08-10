BRIEF-AMP announces series of new reinsurance agreements

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Amp Ltd-

* Announced a series of new reinsurance agreements, releasing approximately a$500 million in capital from amp life

* ‍underlying profit a$533 million in 1h 17, up 4 per cent​

* Reinsurance agreements include new quota share agreement with general reinsurance life australia to cover 60 per cent of nmla retail portfolio

* New reinsurance agreements will commence on 1 november 2017

* “‍Amp is targeting additional revenue growth from its advice and smsf businesses​”

* ‍"Amp expects other revenue to increase by 10 per cent in fy 17​"