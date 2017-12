Dec 19 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMPHASTAR ANNOUNCES APPROVAL FOR SODIUM NITROPRUSSIDE INJECTION, USP

* AMPHASTAR PHARM - ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING SODIUM NITROPRUSSIDE INJECTION, USP IN Q1 OF 2018

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR SODIUM NITROPRUSSIDE INJECTION 25MG/ML, 2ML SINGLE DOSE VIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: