FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-Amphenol Corporation reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.80
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Amphenol Corporation reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp:

* Second quarter 2017 record results and increase in dividend reported by amphenol corporation

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 sales $1.667 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.79

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.05 to $3.09

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $1.7 billion to $1.74 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales $6.62 billion to $6.7 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly dividend by 19 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amphenol Corp - board of directors has approved an increase in company's quarterly dividend from $0.16 to $0.19 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.97, revenue view $6.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.