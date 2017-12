BRIEF-Ampio Pharma Reports Positive Results For Ampion Phase 3 Trial In Severe Osteoarthritis-Of-Knee

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FOR BOTH PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AMPION IN SEVERE OSTEOARTHRITIS-OF-KNEE

* PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 71% OF AMPION TREATED PATIENTS MEETING OMERACT-OARSI RESPONDER CRITERIA

* PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OMERCT-OARSI RESPONDER RATE AT 12 WEEKS ACHIEVED STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* IN SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, PATIENTS ACHIEVED STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE IN ENDPOINT OF PAIN, FUNCTION FROM BASELINE AT 12 WEEKS

* AMPION WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS COMPARABLE TO THOSE OF PLACEBO

* SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE OF AMPION IS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS STUDIES

* WORKING CLOSELY WITH U.S. FDA, PREPARE TO SUBMIT BLA FOR AMPION