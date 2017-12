Dec 4 (Reuters) - Amplefield Ltd:

* ENTRY INTO CONTRACT BETWEEN CBVN AND SVC WHICH CONSTITUTES AN IPT UNDER COMPANY‘S IPT MANDATE

* UNIT ENTERED INTO A CONTRACT WITH SVC TO UNDERTAKE EARTHWORKS ON A 63.8 HECTARES PIECE OF LAND AT LANG LE, HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM​

* DEAL FOR S$24.8 MILLION