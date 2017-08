July 20 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* ‍PRELIMINARY SALES GENERATED BY AMREST GROUP IN Q2 2017 AMOUNTED TO 1.24 BLN ZLOTYS, UP 27.2% YOY​

* ‍GROWTH OF REVENUE IN Q2 SUPPORTED BY RESULTS OF 15 KFC RESTAURANTS TAKEN OVER IN GERMANY, PIZZA HUT DELIVERY CHAIN IN FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)