BRIEF-AMS 2017 Revenue Up 93 Pct At 1.06 Billion Euros

Jan 29 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* PRE-ANNOUNCES Q4 2017 REVENUES OF EUR 470.3 MILLION RESULTING IN RECORD FULL YEAR REVENUES FOR 2017

* 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUES OF EUR 1,063.8 MILLION, UP 93% FROM EUR 549.9 MILLION IN 2016

* INCREASE OF ITS REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTATION FOR 2016-2019 TO 60% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR)

* ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN TARGET OF 30% FROM 2019 ONWARDS

* UPWARD CHANGE PARTICULARLY DRIVEN BY A RANGE OF REVENUE PIPELINE OPPORTUNITIES IN SMARTPHONE AND CONSUMER APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)