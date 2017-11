Nov 8 (Reuters) - AMS AG :

* ‍ANNOUNCES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR UP TO TWO YEAR PERIOD TO START ON 10 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH A FURTHER SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR UP TO 8.0% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL​

* ‍REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE ON 10 NOVEMBER 2017 AND WILL BE UPHELD UNTIL 8 NOVEMBER 2019 AT LATEST​