FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
BRIEF-AMS expects sales from 'major customer' to grow above 30pct of total sales
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-AMS expects sales from 'major customer' to grow above 30pct of total sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Ams Ag

* AMS CFO says sees major customer growing in revenue for the company, too early to say, definitely above 30 percent

* AMS CFO says sees higher gross margins in non consumer business, but higher operating expenses

* AMS CFO says sees lower margins in consumer business, but also lower operating expenses

* AMS CEO says both consumer and non consumer margins should lead to 30 percent plus operating margin targetted

* AMS CEO says we are fully on track in our ramp up, comfortable with dealing with customer demand

* AMS CEO says potentially we could go up to $10 per mobile phone 3d sensing content for higher mobile phone models

* AMS CFO says expects research and development costs to rise in absolute terms, lower in relative terms; eventually to lower than 16 to 18 percent of sales

* AMS CFO says we see additional ramp ups in production in 2018, we see payback from investments in less than 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.