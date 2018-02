BRIEF-Ams Places EUR 600 million 7-year zero-coupon convertible bonds

Feb 26 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* EANS-ADHOC: AMS AG / AMS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 600 MILLION 7 ...

* ‍ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 600 MILLION 7-YEAR ZERO-COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS​

* ‍BONDS ARE INITIALLY CONVERTIBLE INTO 4.41 MILLION NEW ORDINARY NO PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES​

* ‍BONDS HAVE BEEN ISSUED AT 102.0% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT​

* ‍INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF EUR 136.04​

* ‍WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF 7 YEARS AND WILL BE REDEEMED AT 100% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT​

* ‍SETTLEMENT IS EXPECTED ON OR AROUND 5 MARCH, 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)