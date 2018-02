BRIEF-AMS Proposes Revised Shares-Only Earn-Out Structure To Former Heptagon Shareholders

Feb 20 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* PROPOSES REVISED SHARES-ONLY EARN-OUT STRUCTURE TO FORMER HEPTAGON SHAREHOLDERS

* PROPOSES STRUCTURE TO REFLECT HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS

* KEY ELEMENT OF REVISED STRUCTURE IS A TOTAL DISTRIBUTION OF UP TO 3.9 MILLION AMS SHARES

* SHARES AT AVERAGE CLOSING PRICE OF CHF 99.15

* SHARE DISTRIBUTION WILL COME FROM EXISTING TREASURY SHARES WITHOUT ANY NEW SHARE DILUTION

* IMPLEMENTATION OF PROPOSAL CONTINGENT ON THRESHOLD OF 60% OF PREFERRED HEPTAGON SHARES (APPROXIMATELY 56% OF TOTAL HEPTAGON SHARES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)