Nov 15 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* ‍DIVESTS LED BACKLIGHT TECHNOLOGY AND PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR​

* ‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, DIALOG HAS ALSO ACQUIRED SPECIFIC AMS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS NOW CLOSED, WITH COMMERCIAL TERMS OF DEAL UNDISCLOSED​

* ‍RELATED REVENUES ARE NOT MATERIAL TO AMS' BUSINESS​