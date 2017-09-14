FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services announces sale of personal lines policy management system to National General Holdings Corp for $200 million
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 14, 2017 / 11:46 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services announces sale of personal lines policy management system to National General Holdings Corp for $200 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Amtrust Financial Services Inc:

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc announces sale of personal lines policy management system to National General Holdings Corp for $200 million

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - deal for ‍$200 million​

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - ‍AmTrust will receive total consideration of $200 million, payable in three equal installments​

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - ‍sale will be immediately accretive to AmTrust’s tangible book value​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.