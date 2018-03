March 1 (Reuters) - Amtrust Financial Services Inc:

* AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME NEEDED TO COMPLETE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2GVZBbT) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)