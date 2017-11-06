FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AmTrust Financial will transfer 51% equity interest in some of its U.S. businesses to Madison Dearborn Partners
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 6, 2017 / 11:21 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-AmTrust Financial will transfer 51% equity interest in some of its U.S. businesses to Madison Dearborn Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - AmTrust Financial Services Inc:

* AmTrust - co, ‍Madison Dearborn Partners agree for co to transfer a 51% equity interest in certain of its U.S.-based fee businesses to MDP​

* AmTrust Financial Services - deal values the U.S.-based fee business at $1.15 billion, plus up to additional $50 million upon exit, subject to agreed thresholds​

* AmTrust-Via mix of MDP’s equity investment of about $210 million, debt borrowings by new business, co to receive proceeds of about $950 million at closing​

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - ‍co estimates net tangible book value to increase by approximately $6.00 per share as a result of transaction proceeds​

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - ‍estimates net book value to increase by approximately $3.50 per share as a result of transaction proceeds​

* AmTrust- goodwill & intangibles of about $482 million ‍as of june 30 related to transferred businesses, expected to be deconsolidated from balance sheet​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.