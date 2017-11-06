BRIEF-AmTrust Financial will transfer 51% equity interest in some of its U.S. businesses to Madison Dearborn Partners

Nov 6 (Reuters) - AmTrust Financial Services Inc:

* AmTrust - co, ‍Madison Dearborn Partners agree for co to transfer a 51% equity interest in certain of its U.S.-based fee businesses to MDP​

* AmTrust Financial Services - deal values the U.S.-based fee business at $1.15 billion, plus up to additional $50 million upon exit, subject to agreed thresholds​

* AmTrust-Via mix of MDP’s equity investment of about $210 million, debt borrowings by new business, co to receive proceeds of about $950 million at closing​

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - ‍co estimates net tangible book value to increase by approximately $6.00 per share as a result of transaction proceeds​

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - ‍estimates net book value to increase by approximately $3.50 per share as a result of transaction proceeds​

* AmTrust- goodwill & intangibles of about $482 million ‍as of june 30 related to transferred businesses, expected to be deconsolidated from balance sheet​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: