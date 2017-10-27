BRIEF-Amundi reports 31 bln eur in Q3 net inflows after Pioneer acquisition

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Amundi Sa

* Amundi reports net inflows of 58 billion eur over the first nine months, out of which 31 billion eur in q3 2017

* Amundi says “results up sharply thanks to integration of pioneer and business momentum”

* Amundi says had 1.4 trln eur in assets under management at end-sept, including pioneer’s aum

* Amundi CEO says integration of pioneer is well under way, confirms previously announced synergies and potential value creation

* Amundi says q3 net income down 4.6 percent to 184 million eur, according to combined income statement

* Amundi CEO says we have already played our part in asset management market consolidation

* Amundi CEO says our target in the future is to successfully carry out integration of pioneer

* Amundi CEO says it has not had any discussions with AXA over a tie-up recently Further company coverage: