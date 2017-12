Dec 4(Reuters) - An Hui Wenergy Co Ltd

* Says co acquired 100 million domestic shares of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd and raises stake in Huishang Bank to 1 percent (110 million shares)

* Says co’s controlling shareholder Anhui Province Energy Group Co Ltd is holding 9.7 percent stake (1.07 billion shares) in Huishang Bank

* Previous news was disclosed on Nov. 7

