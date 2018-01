Jan 11 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT C$28 MILLION

* ANACONDA MINING PRODUCES 10,002 OUNCES OF GOLD AND GENERATES $15.4M IN GOLD SALES FOR THE SEVEN MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ANACONDA MINING SAYS ON TRACK TO EXCEED ORIGINAL GUIDANCE OF 15,500 OUNCES FOR TWELVE MONTH PERIOD ENDING MAY 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: