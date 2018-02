BRIEF-Anadarko Announces Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.18

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* ANADARKO ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* UPDATES 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM AND SALES-VOLUME GUIDANCE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $‍2,929​ MILLION VERSUS $2,387 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM - ‍CO EXPECTS FY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN RANGE OF $4.1 TO $4.5 BILLION, NOT INCLUDING CAPITAL INVESTMENTS MADE BY WESTERN GAS PARTNERS​

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $1.80​ PER SHARE

* ‍CO EXPECTS FY TOTAL SALES VOLUME OF 238 MILLION BOE - 248 MILLION BOE ​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* CO EXPECTS FY OIL SALES VOLUME OF ‍370,000 BOPD - 390,000 BOPD ​

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM - CO ENDED 2017 WITH $4.6 BILLION OF CASH ON HAND AND CLOSED ASSET DIVESTITURES TOTALING MORE THAN $4.0 BILLION DURING THE YEAR

FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 SALES VOLUMES OF OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGLS AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 637,000 BOE PER DAY