BRIEF-Analogic Corp reports Q4 loss per share $1.98

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Analogic Corp

* Analogic announces results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2017 and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $1.98

* Q4 revenue $111.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $115.8 million

* Sees fy 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.70 to $2.90

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $445 million to $460 million

* Analogic Corp - ‍on track to realize $24 million in annual cost savings​

* Analogic Corp - “‍expect improved profitability in fiscal 2018 despite lower revenues”​

* Analogic Corp - ultrasound revenue for fiscal 2018 is expected to be down mid-single digits with positive low-single digit non-GAAP operating margin

* Analogic Corp - ‍strategic review process for sale of company underway​

* Analogic Corp - ‍Q1 revenue is expected to be lower than Q4 of fiscal 2017​