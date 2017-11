Nov 28 (Reuters) - Analytixinsight Inc:

* ANALYTIXINSIGHT REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RECORD REVENUES AND FIRST COMPANY PROFIT

* ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC - ‍BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q3 $0.01​

* ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC - ‍REVENUE FOR Q3 $1.7 MILLION COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR OF $281,106​