Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anchor Capital Corp

* Anchor Capital Corporation announces termination of letter of intent

* Anchor Capital Corp - ‍Anchor will continue to evaluate assets and businesses with a view of completing a qualifying transaction​

* Anchor Capital- ‍due to developments with board of Mark One, failure of parties to enter into agreement, Mark One, co mutually agreed to terminate LOI