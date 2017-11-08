BRIEF-Andeavor Logistics reports third quarter EPS of $0.90

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics Lp

* Andeavor logistics LP reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net earnings and EBITDA for Q3 included $19 million environmental accrual and $4 million of transaction costs​

* Acquired logistics assets located in Anacortes, Washington for total consideration of $445 million​

* Anacortes logistics assets expected to provide annual net earnings of $30 to $35 million and annual EBITDA of $50 to $55 million​

* Anacortes logistics assets expected to provide annual net earnings of $30 to $35 million and annual EBITDA of $50 to $55 million​

* Anacortes logistics deal is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders​