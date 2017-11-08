FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Andeavor Logistics reports third quarter EPS of $0.90
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 8, 2017 / 10:20 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Andeavor Logistics reports third quarter EPS of $0.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics Lp

* Andeavor logistics LP reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net earnings and EBITDA for Q3 included $19 million environmental accrual and $4 million of transaction costs​

* Acquired logistics assets located in Anacortes, Washington for total consideration of $445 million​

* Anacortes logistics assets expected to provide annual net earnings of $30 to $35 million and annual EBITDA of $50 to $55 million​

* Anacortes logistics deal is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.