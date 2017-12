Dec 7 (Reuters) - Andersons Inc:

* ANDERSONS INC SETS TARGET TO EXCEED $300 MILLION IN EBITDA BY 2020

* ANDERSONS INC OUTLINES LONG-TERM TARGET FOR “DISCIPLINED, STRATEGIC M&A”

* ANDERSONS INC SETS TARGET OF ACHIEVING $20 MILLION IN COST SAVINGS BY YEAR-END 2018

* ANDERSONS INC SETS NEAR-TERM GOAL TO GROW MARKET SHARE IN BOTH GRAIN ORIGINATION AND FERTILIZER DISTRIBUTION AND MAKING - INVESTOR DAY PRESS RELEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: